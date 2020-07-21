Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $87,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 880.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.69.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

