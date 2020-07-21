Trust Co. of Vermont Has $38,000 Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Total were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 77,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

In other Total news, Director S.A. Total bought 15,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,017.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

