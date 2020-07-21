Trust Co. of Vermont Has $46,000 Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $4,441,264.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $234,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

