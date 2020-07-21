Trust Co. of Vermont Has $62,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.04.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

