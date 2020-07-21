Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ResMed were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,642,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ResMed by 21.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after acquiring an additional 432,805 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $396,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,861,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,855. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

RMD stock opened at $203.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $203.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.