Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLB. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

SPLB stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

