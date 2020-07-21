Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

