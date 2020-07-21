Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,707 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

