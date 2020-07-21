Trust Co. of Vermont Takes $44,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

