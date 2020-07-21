Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price was up 6% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $2.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86, approximately 2,958,317 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,120,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1,542.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares during the period. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.66 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

