Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $240.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $254.60 and last traded at $254.29, with a volume of 73978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $238.57.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.76.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $633,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,195 shares of company stock valued at $102,326,806. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.