Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 125,699 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Twitter by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

