Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a daily sentiment score of -3.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Twitter stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $268,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

