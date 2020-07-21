UBS Group Reiterates €300.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €300.00 ($337.08) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($348.31) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($421.35) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €366.00 ($411.24) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €300.00 ($337.08) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €323.71 ($363.72).

