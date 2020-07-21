United Capital Management of KS Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,763.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,250.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

