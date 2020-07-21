United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

URI stock opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.