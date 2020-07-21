US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ET. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

ET opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

