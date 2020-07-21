Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

