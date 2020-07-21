Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 1,436,375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,665,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 975,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,263,000 after buying an additional 204,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

