Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $5,368,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

