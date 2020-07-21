Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.52 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.