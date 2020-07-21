Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 139.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.