Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.