Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

