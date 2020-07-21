Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $210,646,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ opened at $391.43 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.56 and its 200-day moving average is $342.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

