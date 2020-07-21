Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rent-A-Center worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

RCII opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.