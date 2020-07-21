Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $53,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,087,000 after purchasing an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,769 shares of company stock worth $5,826,332. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

