Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IMOM. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 74.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 636,689 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,393,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

IMOM opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.