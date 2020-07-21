Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $237.76. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $682,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,246.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total value of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

