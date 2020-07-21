Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,156 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

