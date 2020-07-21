Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $432,646,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,457,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,469 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,937,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,098 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 974.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,699,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

