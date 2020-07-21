Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,313 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,313 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $72,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

