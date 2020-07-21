Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,737 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Lennar by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 80,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NYSE:LEN opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

