Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,691 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $23,946,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

OSK stock opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

