Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

