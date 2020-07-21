Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

