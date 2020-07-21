Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 50,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

