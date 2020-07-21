Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $100,000 in Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.43). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UROV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

