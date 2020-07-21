Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $211,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $213,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,679,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

