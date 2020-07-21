Vigilare Wealth Management Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,255,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.