Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Major Shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $36,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 754,079 shares in the company, valued at $21,860,750.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

