Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Vocera Communications worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 289,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Vocera Communications news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCRA stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $753.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

