Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 602 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $536,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $393.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,670.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

