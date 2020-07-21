WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. AlphaValue lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

