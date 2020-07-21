Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WRE opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.