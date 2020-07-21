Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $81,931,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after buying an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Watsco by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after buying an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 12,907.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 268,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,473,000 after buying an additional 93,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

WSO stock opened at $194.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.03. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $195.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

