Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $260.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $230.64 and last traded at $229.88, 1,603,977 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,409,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.83.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Wayfair from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra lifted their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,736,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,617 shares of company stock worth $17,025,951. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.