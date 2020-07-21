Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $253,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,816,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,590,000 after buying an additional 99,001 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,442,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,555,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,475,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after buying an additional 383,782 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,870,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,725,000 after buying an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,611,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,055 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $35.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.