Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

