Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after buying an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,903,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

CMI opened at $180.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

